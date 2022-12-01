ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder and four others were charged with waterfowl hunting violations in Dorchester County on Thanksgiving Day.
According to a release from Maryland Natural Resources Police, officers were following up on a suspected baiting bond and discovered the five individuals hunting about 80 yards away from a cornfield.
Bartenfelder, 65, was charged with hunting wetland or upland game birds with the aid of bait, or on or over a baited area. The charge carries a $500 payable fine with a maximum $1,500 fine for the first offense.
Bartenfelder’s son, Andrew J. Bartenfelder, 29, was charged with the same offense and two other hunting related charges: hunting wild waterfowl with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells (a $250 payable fine with a maximum fine of $500 for the first offense) and a required federal waterfowl stamp violation, which carries a $250 fine.
Three others individuals were charged with hunting wetland or upland game birds with the aid of bait, or on or over a baited area: Tristian Michael, 25, of Talbot County; Sianna Graffious, 24, of Talbot County; and Cody Mack, 26, of Caroline County.
Graffious and Mack were also charged with required federal waterfowl stamp violations.
Bartenfelder has served as the state’s agriculture secretary since February 2015.
