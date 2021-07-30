ESSEX — A Maryland man faces child pornography charges after being arrested Friday, July 30, by the Maryland State Police.
Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr., 31, of Essex, is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession with intent to distribute child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to police.
He was arrested and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. The state police said the charges stem from an investigation that started in March. A search warrant was served on May 24 at Olszewski’s residence.
Police say a forensic review of electronic devices seized during the raid resulted in the discovery of alleged “child pornography files.”
