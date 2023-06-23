BEL AIR — An Elkton man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of attempted first degree murder in Harford County Circuit Court in connection the Nov. 2022 attack on Corporal Michael Vesek.
Matthew Dwight Tingler, 39, could be sentenced Aug. 10 to life in prison.
According to evidence presented to Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin, Tingler was using the telephone in a counseling office of the Harford County Detention Center. Cpl. Vesek was supervising Tingler while he made the telephone call.
Tingler became enraged during that call and vented that rage on Vesek, striking the officer in the face with the receiver and wrestling him to the floor. While on the floor Tingler wrapped the cord around Vesek’s neck several times and manually strangled him. He also struck Vesek with a radio and a tape dispenser from a nearby desk.
Vesek yelled for help but was unconscious by the time fellow officers arrived. However those officers said Tingler continued his attack even though the corporal was “motionless, semi-conscious, and bleeding profusely” according to testimony.
Deputies were able to get the cord from Vesek’s neck and rushed him to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment.
Tingler told investigators afterward that he became upset because he believed his fiance was with another man.
“I commend Corporal Vesek for his bravery in both enduring this brutal attack and for his willingness to testify in this trial,” said Allison Healey, Harford County State’s Attorney. Jury selection was scheduled to start Thursday when Tingler took the plea deal, which guarantees him a minimum of 30 years incarceration.
“Justice was served today as this conviction guarantees that this incredibly violent criminal will not walk free in the streets of our community for a long time to come,” Healey said.
Tingler had been at the Harford County Detention Center since Nov. 15, 2022 where he was being held without bond for charges including, failure to appear to answer for such charges as robbery, 2nd-degree assault, theft, burglary, motor vehicle unlawful taking, and rogue and vagabond. He was taken into custody from the Cecil County Detention Center.
While the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office listed Tingler as an Elkton resident, court records indicate an address in Joppa, Md. and that the Elkton address comes from him being taken into custody at the detention center on Landing Lane in Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.