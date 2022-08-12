EASTON — A McDaniel man was arrested by Talbot County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday for alleged distribution and possession of child pornography.
Harold Aubrey Baker Jr., 58, is facing two charges of felony distribution of child pornography and misdemeanor possession of child pornography.
In March, the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division received a cyber tip involving Baker from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Through a joint investigation with TCSO and Homeland Security Investigations, detectives learned that Baker sent a video containing child pornography to another subject via social media in March, according to police.
Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Baker in the 23000 block of St. Michaels Road in St. Michaels on Thursday.
He was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
Baker was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review in front of the Talbot County District Court judge.
On Friday, a district court judge set a $25,000 cash bond for Baker, according to online court records.
If released, Baker will be placed on pretrial supervision, with special conditions including no contact with minors and no internet use except for banking.
Baker is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Talbot County District Court on Sept. 6.
Online court records indicate that Baker was previously charged with sex offenses and related charges in 2002 in Caroline County. Those charges were placed on the stet docket.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is a participating member of the ICAC Task Force. The ICAC Task Force program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged in both proactive and reactive investigations, forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions related to online child victimization.
Detectives from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by patrol deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Talbot County Drug Task Force, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
