EASTON — The man suspected in a Sunday shooting near Tunis Mills and Unionville is in custody, police announced Tuesday afternoon.
Police said numerous officers continued to search for Stewart Orlando Ray through the storms Monday evening, continuing an all-day search. But around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said they had received credible information that Ray was no longer in the area.
The sheriff’s office shared that Ray was in custody just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Ray, 37, is the suspect in a shooting in the area of Tunis Mills Road and Unionville Road. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
No information was provided on the victim.
Police said their investigation revealed that Ray fired several shots, striking the victim and his vehicle several times. Police said Ray fled the area in his vehicle, failed to stop for a stop sign at Bruffs Island Road, left the roadway and struck several parked vehicles, disabling his own car.
Ray fled the area on foot, prompting multiple agencies to assist in a search beginning in the early morning hours Monday. Numerous police vehicles lined Bruffs Island Road and other nearby streets. A helicopter was seen circling the search area early Monday afternoon.
Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Ray, charging him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm in a felony or violent crime.
Assisting agencies included the Maryland State Police, MSP Aviation, Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Easton Police Department, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.
