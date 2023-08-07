EASTON — The suspect in a Sunday shooting near Tunis Mills and Unionville is still at large in the area, police said Monday evening.
According to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Stewart Orlando Ray, 37, is the suspect in a shooting in the area of Tunis Mills Road and Unionville Road. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Police said their investigation revealed that Ray fired several shots, striking the victim and his vehicle several times. Police said Ray fled the area in his vehicle, failed to stop for a stop sign at Bruffs Island Road, left the roadway and struck several parked vehicles, disabling his own car.
No information was provided on the victim.
Ray fled the area on foot and is still at large.
Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Ray, charging him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and using a firearm in a felony or violent crime.
An extensive police presence, including uniformed officers, detectives, SWAT members and K-9 units, is in the Unionville area searching for Ray.
A Facebook post from the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services first alerted the public of a search just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.
A helicopter was seen circling the search area early Monday afternoon.
Assisting agencies include the Maryland State Police, MSP Aviation, Maryland Natural Resources Police, the Easton Police Department, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.
Police advise to not approach Ray if you see him, as he is possibly armed and dangerous. If Ray is seen, the public is asked to call 911 and report his location.
