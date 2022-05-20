EASTON — A judge found an Easton woman guilty of trespassing and disturbing school operations at St. Michaels Elementary School after she entered the school without checking in and pulled an unrelated fifth-grade girl out of class in November 2021.
At a trial Wednesday, May 11, Talbot District Court Judge Karen Ketterman sentenced Latoya Dotson, 33, to 180 days in jail and suspended the entire sentence, electing to place her on 12 months of supervised probation and ordering her to complete community service. She also ordered Dotson to attend a parenting class and send apology letters to the child and her parents.
Dotson was initially facing charges of second-degree assault, disturbing school operations, trespassing on school property and molesting or threatening a student in connection with an incident at St. Michaels Elementary School in November.
According to the police report, a fifth-grade student came home from school upset on Nov. 19 after an unknown woman, later identified as Dotson, pulled her from the classroom and began questioning her about bullying issues she was allegedly having with Dotson’s daughter.
In an interview with police, the child heard someone call her name and went over to Dotson because she was wearing scrubs and believed she may have been the school nurse.
The child told her parents that Dotson placed her hand on her shoulder and began “almost shaking” it as she asked the child if she was “messing with” her kids. According to the police report, the child replied that it was Dotson’s children who were messing with her.
The child’s father also told police that it was Dotson’s daughter that was bullying his child.
A teacher came out of the classroom to take the child away from Dotson after she noticed the child seemed to be getting upset. The teacher asked Dotson if everything was okay, and Dotson reportedly replied that she just had some questions for her. The teacher then asked Dotson to leave before comforting the child.
The school resource officer reviewed camera footage and confirmed Dotson entered the school’s main entrance. Dotson was formerly a substitute for the school system, which explained how she was able to enter the school, according to the police report. However, at the time of the incident, she was a civilian entering the school without permission.
The Talbot County Board of Education placed a cease and desist order on Dotson. The orders are typically in effect for the remainder of the school year that they’re issued in.
At the trial, Anna Dobson, the child’s mother, said the school never called her on the day of the incident and she didn’t find out until her daughter came home upset.
Dobson said the incident was a “traumatic experience” for her daughter and herself, and she hoped Dotson being on trial would help her think about her actions for the future and make an example out of the situation.
Dotson’s defense attorney Christine Dufour stated that Dotson let her emotions overcome her judgment and made a “monumental mistake” in how she addressed the situation. She said Dotson could have handled the situation differently, and receiving the criminal summons and cease and desist order from the board of education was a big wakeup call for her.
Dufour added that Dotson has three children enrolled in the county’s public schools and that the cease and desist order has made it challenging for her to be involved with her own children. She suggested a suspended period of incarceration and community service, saying that while it wasn’t perfect retribution, it would demonstrate the consequences of Dotson’s actions.
Dotson also addressed the court, saying that when she was contacted by the school, she apologized to the principal and asked her to apologize to the family. Her intentions were not malicious, she said.
Ketterman interjected, saying that Dotson should’ve known that her actions were inappropriate, especially considering she had previously worked in the school system.
Dotson said she was truly sorry and that she didn’t think it through, and she wouldn’t have wanted this situation to happen to her.
“This situation is so difficult to fathom for me,” Ketterman said after handing down a guilty verdict for two counts.
Ketterman said that Dotson may have believed she was addressing bullying in the incident, but asked her who the bully actually was in that situation. Dotson replied that it was her.
Ketterman also asked Dotson what was going through her head in trying to figure out the situation, pointing out that it wasn’t her job to do and there are other ways to address the situation. She added that people can’t just track down kids to solve problems.
Ketterman concluded her remarks by saying the incident was “very disturbing” with the child being put on the spot, and that she wasn’t sure how a child gets past an incident like that. She said she couldn’t think of what Dotson’s thought process was there, or why she thought she could address it herself.
As part of Dotson’s supervised probation, she will have to attend and complete a parenting class and complete 60 hours of community service by Aug. 29. She is barred from contacting the child, but will have to send apology letters to the child and her parents through her probation.
The state dismissed the remaining charges: second-degree assault and molesting or threatening a student.
Before the trial adjourned, Ketterman reminded Dotson that the apology letters are not a chance to make excuses — they’re an opportunity to take personal responsibility for the situation.
Following the trial, the child’s parents told The Star Democrat they believed the sentence was fair.
St. Michaels Elementary School Principal Dr. Indra Bullock was not available for an interview, according to Debbie Gardner, a spokesperson for Talbot County Public Schools.
In an email, Gardner confirmed that several measures are in place to ensure that no one enters school buildings without being screened. Those measures have been re-evaluated and reviewed as a result of this incident, she said.
The Board of Education did not give a comment on the incident.
According to TCPS policy, the school principal is responsible for the school’s supervision and administration. All visits to a school are to be arranged through the office of the school principal, and all visitors are to first proceed to the school office.
