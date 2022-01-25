EASTON — Police have released the name of the 32-year-old Delaware woman involved in a two-state police chase that ended in Easton Saturday night with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Savannah Georgina Crown, 32, of Seaford, Delaware, was identified as the suspect in the multi-state police pursuit that ended on U.S. Route 50 in Easton Saturday night. Crown is wanted on a warrant for multiple charges in St. Mary's County related to an attempted murder from earlier that morning, police said.
Crown remained in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore Monday evening, accord to a hospital spokesman.
Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. Deputies found a 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm and left leg.
Before being taken to a local trauma center for treatment, the victim told police that he was shot by an unknown woman driving a blue vehicle.
Investigators later learned that Crown had a blue Hyundai registered to her and that she had registered at a hotel in Lexington Park on Friday night. Crown left the hotel early Saturday morning, police said.
Crown saw the male victim in his vehicle at his neighborhood mailboxes and shot him and his car. She returned to Delaware later that day.
Police in St. Mary's County had also forwarded information on Crown and her vehicle to Delaware law enforcement.
Later Saturday evening, police in Seaford, Delaware, saw Crown's vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, which led to a chase into Caroline County. Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office and Natural Resources Police officers were also involved in trying to apprehend Crown.
The chase continued into Talbot County, where deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office used spike strips to deflate the tires on Crown's vehicle, said Lt. George Paugh III, the public information officer for the Easton Police Department. Her car came to rest at the intersection of Route 50 and Goldsborough Street.
Police attempted to negotiate with Crown after her vehicle stopped, and she later produced a handgun, Paugh said. Police attempted more negotiation, but then Crown fired one self-inflicted shot into her chest.
Crown was taken by medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.
Multiple agencies were involved in apprehending Crown. Investigation is ongoing.
Both lanes of Route 50 were closed for about two hours for the investigation.
The chase was not related to the double shooting in Georgetown, Delaware, which occurred around the same time.
The Georgetown shooting occurred at the El Nopalito Restaurant, located at 22095 DuPont Blvd. Delaware State Police Monday released he names of the victims as 31-year old Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez of Georgetown and 28-year-old Honorio Velasquez of Bridgeville.
Homicide detectives are seeking information on a grey pickup truck with an extended cab that fled the area after the shooting. This vehicle may have been involved in the incident. No information is available on the occupants of the vehicle or on the suspects in the shooting.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the truck is asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi by calling 302-365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
