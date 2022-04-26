EASTON — A months-long investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies dismantled an extensive Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization, leading to the recovery of large quantities of drugs and the indictment of nine people allegedly involved in the operation, according to a Maryland State Police press conference Tuesday morning.
The investigation first started in 2019 after Master Trooper Nathaniel Van Sant, a Maryland State Trooper assigned to the Caroline County Narcotics Task Force, received several tips that Michael Anthony Holland, 36, of Hurlock, was responsible for a distribution network of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the Eastern Shore.
Additional investigation in 2020 and 2021 revealed that Holland and Gregory Lovern Williams Jr., 39, of Federalsburg, were both responsible for the drug trafficking network, said Lt. Adam Howard of the Maryland State Police’s Criminal Enforcement Division, Eastern Region.
As the task force neared the completion of its investigation, police were able to identify Justin Aaron Spain, 41, of Lanham, as the main supplier of narcotics to the operation.
Search warrants were issued on February 24, 2022 in Caroline, Dorchester, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. Police executed a traffic stop on Spain in Caroline County and located a cardboard box containing one kilogram of cocaine.
In total, police recovered over 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 170 pounds of marijuana and 34 firearms. Three of the firearms were privately manufactured, also known as ghost guns.
Police also seized a significant amount of money believed to be connected to the drug operation, but did not disclose a specific amount.
The narcotics seized in the case have an estimated street value of over $1 million, Howard said.
Local police are working with law enforcement agencies across the nation to identify Spain’s other suppliers and/or manufacturers.
According to Caroline County State’s Attorney Joe Riley, this drug bust was the largest in his time as a prosecutor and as an elected state’s attorney. The number of narcotics and other drugs captured in the takedown was “staggering,” he said.
“In this one operation, a half-kilogram of fentanyl was taken in and 2.2 kilograms of heroin were taken in,” Riley said. “According to the DEA, that’s enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people, and when you mix it with the heroin, that’s enough fatal doses to kill every individual on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”
The drugs weren’t just intended for the three small rural counties on the Shore — the reality is that they were intended for the large metropolitan areas along the Mid-Atlantic region, Riley said.
“In those urban counties and their suburban counties, it’s no longer fashionable to recognize police officers as heroes,” he added. “But make no mistake about it, these officers saved lives; they saved the lives of people in cities up and down the eastern seaboard.”
Kunle Adeyemo, the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, thanked law enforcement for working tirelessly to bring the massive drug trafficking operation to a halt.
“Successes like today make it clear to criminals that as long as they pursue a life of crime, we will pursue them, and like those being indicted, they will end up behind bars,” he said.
Spain is charged with two counts of being a drug kingpin, along with multiple charges of possession and distribution of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance, distributing narcotics and conspiracy to distribute narcotics and controlled dangerous substances.
He is scheduled for a jury trial in the Caroline County Circuit Court on Sept. 26 and 27.
Holland is charged with three counts of being a drug kingpin, three counts of conspiring to dispense a large amount of controlled dangerous substances, three counts of conspiring to distribute narcotics, and three illegal firearm and ammunition possession charges.
He is scheduled for a three-day jury trial in the Dorchester County Circuit Court from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24.
Williams is charged with two counts of being a drug kingpin, two counts of conspiring to distribute large amounts of controlled dangerous substances and two counts of conspiring to distribute narcotics.
Williams is scheduled for a three-day jury trial in the Dorchester County Circuit Court from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.
Others indicted in connection with the drug trafficking operation include Margarette Derosiers, 28, of Federalsburg; Andre Woolford, 33, of Hurlock; Joseph Spain III, 44, of Preston; Michelle Spain, 48, of Preston; James Eugene Simms, 36, of Great Mills; and George Butler, 56, of Federalsburg.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.