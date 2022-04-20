DENTON — The Preston man accused of assaulting and raping a now 15-year-old girl over the last eight years will now face charges in the Caroline County Circuit Court.
Through a motion filed by his attorney, Eugene McKinley Acree, 33, chose to move his case from the county district court to the circuit court by waiving his preliminary hearing.
A preliminary hearing is a court proceeding held to determine if probable cause exists to charge someone with a crime.
Acree and his attorneys had originally requested the hearing, but withdrew the request late Monday afternoon.
Caroline County State’s Attorney Joe Riley entered a nolle prosequi for two of the eight felony counts in the case, dismissing one sex abuse of a minor charge and one second-degree child abuse charge due to a lack of a custodial element, he said.
According to charging documents, Acree is accused of several instances of inflicting physical and sexual abuse on a juvenile in Caroline County over the course of several years.
In Caroline, Acree is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sex abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree child abuse.
The State’s Attorney for Caroline County must file charges in the circuit court by the case’s felony dismissal date, May 16.
Acree is facing similar charges in Dorchester County after the victim reported four separate incidences of him allegedly sexually assaulting and raping her.
In the Dorchester County case, Acree is charged with two counts of second-degree sex offense, two counts of third-degree sex offense, four counts of second-degree assault, sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and perverted practice.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday, April 18 in Dorchester’s district court, but was pushed back to early May due to Acree not being present.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
