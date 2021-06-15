PRINCESS ANNE — A Princess Anne man was found shot outside his residence in an apparent murder in Somerset County Sunday evening, police said.
Just before 6 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne for a report of a shooting.
After arriving at the apartment, police found the victim, Michael Z. Cooper Jr., 24, had been shot and was in front of his apartment.
He was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division, along with crime scene technicians, combed the area for evidence and interviewed witnesses during the night. The investigation is ongoing.
Additional help with the investigation is being provided by the Princess Anne Police Department, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland Gun Center.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information on the person or persons responsible is urged to call the Maryland State Police, Princess Anne Barracks at 443-260-3700.
