CAMBRIDGE — The murder trial in a 20-year-old cold case started on Tuesday, June 1, in Cambridge.
John Michael Ingersoll Jr. of East New Market faces first- and second-degree murder charges, as well as assault and handgun charges, in connection with a June 4, 2001, murder.
Ingersoll was indicted and arrested in 2019. In addition to the murder charges, he is charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a handgun in a violent crime and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Jury selection began June 1. Ingersoll is currently jailed in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The deceased, Gregory Guy Collins, 31, of Vienna, was a three-year veteran of the Division of Correction and a member of the Maryland National Guard.
Police said Collins was shot and killed while traveling toward his home after working his shift at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County during the early morning hours on June 4, 2001. Shortly before 4 p.m. on June 4, 2001, Collins was reported missing when he failed to return home after his evening shift at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne. He had reportedly finished his shift around midnight and was driving a gray Toyota pickup truck when the incident occurred.
Police said a responding Maryland State Police trooper noticed a wooded area along Indiantown Road, one mile east of state Route 331, where it appeared a vehicle had left the roadway. The trooper checked the area further and found Collins unresponsive inside his truck.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit worked in coordination with several law enforcement partners to identify a suspect and bring this unsolved homicide investigation to a close. Assistance was provided by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne, the Dorchester State’s Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation Baltimore Division, Talbot County Task Force, Maryland State Police from the Easton Barracks, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the Criminal Enforcement Division Upper Shore.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
