DENTON — New trial dates have been set for the man facing murder and firearm charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Denton in July 2020.
Jamaine V. Cheers, 34, of Denton, is scheduled for a five-day jury trial in the Caroline County Circuit Court from July 18 to July 22. The new dates mark the fourth time Cheers’ trial has been reset.
Cheers is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, carrying a handgun, carrying a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment in connection with the July 2020 murder of 30-year-old James Wilmer in Denton.
Two two-week jury trials were set for Cheers in May 2021 and December 2021. The first was postponed due to Cheers and his attorney deciding to waive his Hicks date — a decision that allowed the court to schedule Cheers for a trial more than 180 days after his initial appearance in the circuit court.
The December trial was canceled due to Cheers waiving his right to a jury trial and preparing to take a plea, which was scheduled for Dec. 22.
However, just before the plea hearing began, Cheers informed the court of his intent to discharge his attorney, seek new counsel and request a jury trial.
Cheers told the court that there were multiple things that he didn’t agree with under his former attorney Brandon Mead’s counsel. One particular grievance Cheers shared with the court was the waiver of his Hicks date. Cheers told the court that he felt like his back was against the wall and that he waived his Hicks date because of Mead.
After hearing from Cheers and Mead, the presiding judge stated that he was inclined to believe there was no good cause from Cheers to fire Mead. However, he commended Mead for being candid with the court and allowed him to be discharged from the case.
Cheers was then tasked with finding new counsel for himself and later qualified for representation through the Office of the Public Defender.
The new jury trial, which was scheduled to take place from March 7 through March 11, was reset for a third time due to Cheers’ newly obtained counsel not having enough time to prepare for a murder trial.
Before Cheers’ jury trial in July, he is scheduled to appear in court for status hearings in April and June.
