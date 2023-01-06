FAIRLEE — The state fire marshal’s office has determined that last week’s structure fire here was incendiary and has charged a Chestertown area man with arson.
Daniel Steven Horne, 32, also is charged with two counts each of first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property having a value more than $1,000.
According to the Maryland Judiciary online case search, Horne gave his address as 8842 Fairlee Road, which is the site of the fire.
The Maryland Department of Taxation and Assessments website lists the owners as Harry R. Williams and Ruth L. Williams, both of whom are deceased. The property is currently going through the process of having the estate closed, according to a news release from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
According to charging documents and Ruth Williams’ obituary, Horne is her grandson. He told investigators that he had permission from a family member to live in the house.
A warrant for Horne’s arrest was obtained Tuesday, Jan. 3; Horne turned himself in to Maryland State Police at the Centreville Barracks on Friday, Jan. 6
He initially was held without bail in the Kent County Detention Center.
The fire was Saturday, Dec. 31, reported by a neighbor at 9:05 a.m. It involved a single-family dwelling with a basement and a 30-by-30-foot detached garage located about 30 feet from the house.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Investigators determined that fires were intentionally set inside both structures — the house first and then the garage.
According to charging documents, K-9 Sky alerted to the presence of accelerant within multiple areas inside the dwelling, where a 5-gallon plastic fuel canister was located with an undetermined amount of liquid and the top cap removed.
The fire marshal on the scene reported that he smelled a strong odor of gas in multiple areas of the house.
More than 40 volunteer firefighters responded and brought the fire under control in about two hours, according to the news release.
Rock Hall firefighters were first on the scene, reporting that the garage was fully involved with fire and that smoke was coming from the house.
“First arriving equipment found the garage 100% involved, all but falling in on itself. They also found active fire in-progress inside the house,” according to a post on the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
The post continued: “Crews immediately went to work with fire suppression efforts on the house. An interior attack was made. Heat and smoke conditions in the home were such that vertical ventilation was required, which means firefighters cut a vent hole in the roof.”
Delmarva Power responded to shut off the electric utility to the property.
Chestertown VFC was the primary responder.
No injuries were reported.
Loss is estimated to be $400,000. The house was heavily damaged; the detached garage and its contents — including a motor vehicle — were destroyed.
