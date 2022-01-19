EASTON — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and related charges on Jan. 14 in connection with a 2010 bar bar fight in Easton.
Jose D. Calix-Hernandez, 36, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was extradited to Talbot County by detectives from the Easton Police Department on Jan. 14 after Baltimore FBI agents and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located him in Charlotte. Calix-Hernandez was arrested and taken into custody in a Mecklenburg County jail on Dec. 2, 2021.
Calix-Hernandez is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, disorderly conduct, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.
On Dec. 11, 2010, officers from EPD were dispatched to the Sidetracked Saloon in Easton in reference to a fight with multiple people involved.
After arriving, officer found several subjects bleeding with injuries consistent with cuts and stab wounds. Four individuals were transported to Easton Memorial Hospital (now UM Shore Medical Center at Easton) for treatment, according to police.
At the hospital, investigating officers learned that one victim had a large laceration extending from the area of his left breast to his left hip, lacerations to his forehead and a stab wound to his left forearm. The second victim had minor defensive wounds to his right index finger.
One of the victims identified Calix-Hernandez as the person who stabbed him.
A bail review was held in the Talbot County District Court for Calix-Hernandez on Jan. 18. He was released on a $50,000 bond. Details about any level of pretrial supervision are unclear.
Calix-Hernandez is scheduled to appear in the county district court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
