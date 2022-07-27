EASTON — The North Carolina man charged in connection to a 2010 bar fight at the Sidetracked Saloon in Easton pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday.
Jose D. Calix-Hernandez, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in a best interest plea at a hearing in the Talbot County Circuit Court, closing the door on a case dating back nearly 12 years.
The case stemmed from a melee at the Sidetracked Saloon on Dec. 11, 2010 that required officers from the Easton Police Department to respond.
Police said that four victims were transported to the hospital in Easton for treatment of cuts and stab wounds. One of the victims identified Calix-Hernandez as the person who stabbed him, police said.
The following day, police interviewed Calix-Hernandez at his previous residence in Easton. He told officers that he had been sitting with others at the bar when another individual came over to the group and pulled a man to the ground.
Calix-Hernandez acknowledged to police that he joined a fight outside shortly after. Police also observed injuries to his face and hands consistent with being involved in the brawl.
During the plea hearing, defense attorney Jesse Hicks asserted that Calix-Hernandez made no admission to using a knife during the fight.
Police filed charges and an arrest warrant for Calix-Hernandez and attempted to serve the warrant later that day, but he had left the state. The charges included attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
The case remained open but inactive for 11 years until Baltimore FBI agents and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located Calix-Hernandez in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Calix-Hernandez was arrested and taken into custody in a Mecklenburg County jail on Dec. 2, 2021. Detectives from EPD extradited him and took him into their custody on Jan. 14. He was released shortly after.
The attempted second-degree murder charge was dismissed by Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman on Feb. 7, according to online court records.
A separate hearing was held to suppress evidence identifying Calix-Hernandez, and the court ruled that the state could not use that evidence in the case.
During the plea hearing Tuesday, Hicks stated that the case came back into light because Calix-Hernandez applied for U.S. citizenship. He had no convictions in the time since the brawl.
Because of the age of the case, Calix-Hernandez’s lack of a record and issues with identification, Hicks asked for a guilty conviction with no probation.
Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe sentenced Calix-Hernandez to 60 days in jail, suspending all but one day, and gave him credit for time served. He also elected to place Calix-Hernandez on two years of unsupervised probation.
Following the disposition, Talbot County Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Barry Grunden gave a brief statement to The Star Democrat.
“Due to the passage of time, there were evidentiary challenges to try this case that proved insurmountable to assign the defendant to a specific role in the affray at the Sidetracked Saloon that night by his own statement and injuries police observed on him at the time,” Grunden said. “The only appropriate finding was disorderly conduct.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.