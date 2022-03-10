LEWES, Del. — A multi-agency effort to combat a major drug trafficking organization led to the seizure of millions of dollars in drugs, cash and firearms and 55 indictments, Delaware State Police said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Operation Dawg House was the name coined for a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization, which started in November 2020.
Police said that their investigation identified George Johnson as the organization’s head. Identifying Johnson led to a wire interception order that spanned several months in late 2021.
The interception also helped to identify numerous members of Johnson’s organization, and police were able to establish hierarchy of distribution, according to a press release.
In total, law enforcement seized 330,605 bags containing more than 5 pounds of heroin — a street value of over $1.6 million. The operation was the largest seizure of prepackaged heroin in Delaware law enforcement history.
Other drugs police seized included 20 heroin/fentanyl mixture caplets, 5.82 grams of crack cocaine and cocaine, 771 grams of marijuana and 10 doses of MDMA. Various drug paraphernalia, cell phones and documents were also taken.
Three firearms and ammunition were also seized. Of the three handguns, one was stolen with the serial number removed. Three vehicles valued at over $50,000 total were taken by law enforcement.
“Let’s be clear: this was not just a drug seizure,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings. “In the midst of an addiction epidemic that claims more than 400 lives a year — and in which Delaware has consistently been one of the country’s three hardest-hit states — this operation saved lives. We need to help our neighbors in need get on the path to recovery, and need to hold accountable everyone who has helped fuel the addiction crisis — from the industry that sowed the seeds of the epidemic to the drug traffickers who profit off of it today. I am profoundly grateful to DSP and the team that led this investigation, and to each of our neighbors who are working to help us rebuild from the devastation of this crisis.”
About $65,000 in U.S. currency was also seized, police said. A total of five search warrants were executed.
In total, 55 individuals have been indicted in connection with the drug trafficking organization. Of those, 44 have been arrested, with over 200 felony charges between them.
Two individuals with seven felony charges between them are in custody in Maryland pending extradition.
“Large scale drug traffickers have no boundaries,” said Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis. “Consequently, based on the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies representing numerous jurisdictions along the east coast, we have charged these individuals with orchestrating a drug distribution network that would be the envy of any Fortune 500 company. The organization had enough fentanyl and heroin to kill thousands of Marylanders.”
Nine individuals are still wanted by police.
“For all of the women and men who diligently pursued this case and this outcome, Delaware and our surrounding region are safer for your efforts,” said Col. Melissa Zebley of Delaware State Police.
“To the members of our Delaware communities, we ask for your continued assistance and vigilance as we share the role of protecting our fellow citizens and ensuring that everyone has a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” she continued. “While our comprehensive philosophy of assisting those with addiction takes on many forms, this investigation is yet another illustration of our commitment to you. Please continue to be our necessary partners as we pursue the mission of public safety together.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
