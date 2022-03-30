EASTON — An Oxford man was arrested on March 24 after he filed a fabricated complaint against a sheriff’s office deputy, police said.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sewell LeCompte Frey Jr., 38, of Oxford, on March 24. Frey is charged with two counts of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer and one count of obstructing and hindering in connection with a January traffic stop.
According to police, Frey contacted the Talbot County Department of Emergency Operations on Jan. 15 to file a complaint against a deputy who had initiated a traffic stop on him earlier that day.
Frey alleged that a deputy with the sheriff’s office had used excessive force during the traffic stop.
Following the allegations, the Criminal Investigations Division conducted an administrative investigation — standard procedure any time serious complaints of this nature are received by the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators on the case reviewed body camera footage, interviewed a witness and collected other evidence.
However, investigators’ review of body camera footage showed that the deputy was “nothing but professional and courteous” during the traffic stop, police said.
Police arrested Frey without incident on March 24 and held him on a $3,000 bond at the county detention center. He made bail and was released that same day, according to online court records.
Frey is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a trial on May 10.
