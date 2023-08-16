OXFORD — An Oxford man is facing assault, reckless endangerment and firearm charges after reportedly pointing a loaded shotgun at someone.
Robert McWilliams, 63, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a crime of violence, reckless endangerment and intoxicated endangerment in connection to a Sunday, Aug. 6, incident.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Third Street in Oxford just after 10 p.m. that day for a reported assault in progress.
According to charging documents, the caller, a family member, said McWilliams had a shotgun and had threatened to shoot him. The threat followed an argument between the two men at a local restaurant earlier that evening.
After leaving the restaurant with the rest of his family, the man said they walked to McWilliams’ house and knocked on his door. The man told police McWilliams came to the door armed with a shotgun, pointed it at him and said that, if the man entered the home, he would shoot him.
Police who spoke with McWilliams at the home said they could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath and on him. McWilliams told police that he left the restaurant after the argument and returned home. When he heard the man knock at the door, he armed himself with the shotgun and went downstairs to answer.
McWilliams also told police he did not point the shotgun at the man and that he felt “threatened” by something the man said earlier in the evening.
Police recovered the shotgun, identified as a Remington 870 20-gauge. The gun was found with one live shot shell in the chamber with the safety off, police wrote in charging documents.
McWilliams appeared in the county district court Aug. 7 for a bail review. He was ordered to remain held without bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 28.
