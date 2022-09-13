EASTON — Two men alleged to have been the subjects of a search in the vicinity of Matthewstown and Elliott roads Sunday night, Aug. 28, after a car crash nearby have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle after they were picked up walking on the Bay Bridge.
Shortly after 2:30 am Monday, Aug. 29, Maryland Transportation Authority Police assigned to the Bay Bridge Detachment responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the westbound span, according to Sgt. Brady McCormick, public information officer for MDTA Police. Callers also reported two men walking away from the truck on the bridge. A responding officer located and detained them, McCormick said.
As additional officers responded to the disabled vehicle, a 2000 GMC Sierra truck, another truck struck it. No injuries were reported in the crash, McCormick said. The abandoned 2000 GMC Sierra truck was empty at the time of the crash.
Police found the disabled truck was registered to an owner with an address in Easton. MDTA Officers requested the assistance of Easton Police.
Easton Police officers went to the address and spoke to the owner of the truck, who told them it had been stolen.
Lt. George Paugh III said police believe the pair took the truck to escape the search.
Easton Police took custody of the two men MDTA Police had picked up walking on the bridge. They were identified as Deandre Wright Jr. of Rosedale and Elijah Sattler of Middle River, both 18.
They were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy. After a bail review hearing Aug. 30, Wright was released on $7,000 unsecured personal bond and Sattler was released on $5,000 unsecured personal bond.
