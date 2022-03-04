EASTON — A 23-year-old Baltimore County man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and two sex offenses was released on bond Thursday afternoon.
Detectives from the Easton Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Gregory Trembly, 23, of Parkville, on Wednesday, March 2, in connection with sexually soliciting a minor in Talbot County in early 2021.
In April 2021, detectives from the Easton Police Department met with a juvenile male under the age of 16 in reference to reported sexual solicitation of a minor. Through interviews and examination of evidence, detectives learned that the juvenile met Trembly in December 2020 via social media.
After starting a friendship with the juvenile, Trembly learned his age. According to a police press release, Trembly continued the friendship, which led to a relationship with the juvenile.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Trembly on Feb. 18, according to online curt records. He was taken into custody in Talbot County and initially ordered held without bond by a district court commissioner on Thursday.
During a bail review Thursday afternoon, Trembly was released on a $40,000 unsecured bond. As a condition of his pretrial release, he is under electronic monitoring.
He is charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and sexual solicitation of a minor.
Trembly is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the Talbot County District Court on March 29.
