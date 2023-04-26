Court News

CENTREVILLE — On April 20, in the District Court of Maryland for Queen Anne’s County with District Court Judge for Caroline County Joseph A. Riley presiding, Adam Wendell Lee, age 39, of Chestertown, pled guilty to one count of “Peeping Tom” — conducting visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person.


