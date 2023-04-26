CENTREVILLE — On April 20, in the District Court of Maryland for Queen Anne’s County with District Court Judge for Caroline County Joseph A. Riley presiding, Adam Wendell Lee, age 39, of Chestertown, pled guilty to one count of “Peeping Tom” — conducting visual surveillance of another person in a private place without the consent of that person.
According to Queen Anne’s States Attorney Lance Richardson, the incident took place in August 2022 on more than one occasion when Lee was residing in northern Queen Anne’s County with his girlfriend and her then 18-year-old daughter, the victim in this case. The victim reported to police she became suspicious when she heard the floor creaking outside of her closed bedroom door. On observation the victim saw “something red,” which she believed to be Lee’s cell phone, peering through the cat door leading into her bedroom.
The 18-year-old later obtained access to Lee’s cellular device, where she found various videos and still images of herself in the “deleted” section of his photo gallery. Lee did not have permission, at any time, to photograph or video the victim within the confines of her bedroom.
Following his entry of a guilty plea, Lee received a suspended sentence with a period of probation, community service and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. The case was prosecuted by State’s Attorney Lance Richardson, and Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Davidson. The Office of the Sheriff and Detective J. Rickard investigated the case. Richardson gave credit to Rickard and Davidson for their thorough investigative work which ultimately led to Lee’s conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.