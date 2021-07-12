NORTH EAST — An investigation is continuing after an armed man was fatally shot inside his apartment near North East on Sunday — when he opened fire on police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call, wounding a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy and prompting a Maryland State Police trooper to return fire, police reported.
As of Monday, with autopsy results pending, investigators were unable to confirm if the MSP trooper fired the shot or shots that killed the armed man — Jonathan Balchunas, 24 — or if he died some other way, including possibly taking his own life after the incident in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane, where Balchunas and his father lived together, police reported.
Moments before opening fire on the responding law enforcement officers, Balchunas pointed a 9mm handgun at his father’s head inside their apartment and threatened, “If the cops come, he is going to kill them, too,” police said.
The father, whom MSP officials identified as Robert Balchunas, had called 911 earlier to report that his son had armed himself with a gun amid a protracted dispute and scuffle between the two inside their apartment, which was occupied by only them, police added.
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams identified the wounded deputy only as Sr. Dfc. Shumaker, a six-year CCSO veteran, and withheld his first name. According to Cecil Whig archives, the wounded deputy’s full name is Kevin Shumaker.
Shumaker, who suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm, was transported from the shooting scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware to receive treatment for what investigators described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, MSP officials reported.
“He already has been treated and released. We are very fortunate,” Adams told the Cecil Whig shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, about three and a half hours after the shooting incident had occurred.
Adams reported on Monday that Shumaker is on medical leave because of his gunshot wound.
MSP officials are withholding the names of the trooper who fired his gun during the incident and a second trooper, who also responded to the scene but did not discharge his agency-issued handgun.
Based on the preliminary investigation by the MSP Homicide Unit, which is handling the case, Shumaker responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, after receiving an emergency dispatch about a man with a gun inside that dwelling, police said. Balchunas’ father had made that 911 phone call to the Cecil County Emergency Operations Center, police added.
Two troopers assigned to the North East Barrack also responded to the domestic disturbance call to assist the deputy, police reported.
Shumaker and the two troopers could hear arguing coming from inside the apartment as they approached the front door, police said. During the dispute, police added, they heard someone warn, “He has a gun.”
At that point, Shumaker and the two troopers entered the apartment through an unlocked front door, police reported.
“They were immediately fired upon by the suspect. In fear for his life and for the lives of the other police officers, one of the troopers returned fire as the officers retreated to the landing outside of the apartment to take cover. Once they retreated, it was discovered the sheriff’s deputy had been shot,” outlined MSP Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jerry Jones III on Monday morning during a press conference at the agency’s North East Barrack.
After the gunfire stopped, members of the Cecil County Special Response Team responded to the scene and cleared the apartment, police said. They located the suspect — later identified as Jonathan Balchunas, 24 — dead on the kitchen floor, police added.
Jones noted during Monday’s press conference that investigators found “a 9mm firearm in close proximity (to Balchunus’ body) with the red-dot laser of the suspect’s firearm aimed at the front door.”
Balchunas was pronounced dead at the scene and then his body was transported to the Maryland Office of the State Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted, police said. The autopsy is expected to shed light on how Balchunas’ was killed and if the shots fired by the MSP trooper caused his death, contributed to it or did not strike Balchunas at all, police added.
MSP officials declined to say where on his body Balchunas had been wounded and if he had been shot once or more than one time.
As part of their investigation, MSP Homicide Unit detectives interviewed Balchunas’ father.
“The father told police he and his 24-year-old son had been arguing most of the day and had argued again prior to him calling 911. He also told police (that) he watched his son load a 9mm firearm,” an MSP spokesman summarized.
Then Balchunas “placed the barrel of the gun to his father’s head” and threatened to kill any police officers, too, if they showed up at their apartment, police reported.
An investigation by the MSP Homicide Unit is standard procedure after a police-involved shooting, police said. Also responding to the scene after the incident were MSP crime scene technicians, who processed the place, and Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer, who will review the criminal investigation after it is completed, police added.
In addition to the 9mm handgun located near Balchunas’ body, investigators found several other firearms inside the apartment.
The trooper who fired his agency-issued handgun during the incident has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases, police said. The other trooper who also responded to the scene — but did not fire his gun — has been placed on administrative duty, police added. MSP’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation — which also is standard procedure, police reported.
