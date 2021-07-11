CAMBRIDGE — A woman has been arrested in connection with a June 22 stabbing in Cambridge after police said investigators determined the victim did not initially give them accurate information.
The Cambridge Police Department arrested 21-year-old Ty’keria E. Sheppard on Tuesday, July 6, after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday, July 2.
CPD spokesman Justin Todd said the 21-year-old victim initially told police he was riding his bike on Pine Street when a group of four or five Black males approached him and tried to rob him, and then one of the subjects stabbed him in the abdomen with an unknown type of knife.
Todd said the victim told officers he returned to his Greenwood Avenue residence before calling for help.
Investigators believe Sheppard stabbed the victim in their apartment on Greenwood Avenue, and then the victim gave police false information before being taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore to be treated for his wound.
Sheppard faces charges of first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
She is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
