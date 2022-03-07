HEBRON — Maryland State Police arrested a 32-year-old man who was indicted on charges connecting him to the 2010 murder of a man in Wicomico County.
Ryan Joseph Ellis, 32, of Princess Anne, was indicted by the Wicomico County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Troopers arrested Ellis Monday morning at his residence.
He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred early morning on Jan. 17, 2010. Troopers responded to a residence in the 27200 block of Ocean Gateway in Hebron for a report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Police located the victim, Preston Hylan Morehouse, 20, of Melbourne, Florida, shot just inside the front door of the residence. He was declared deceased at the scene.
According to information from the state cold case listings, Morehouse was visiting and staying with friends in Salisbury. The morning of his murder, his attention was drawn to the front of the residence. The suspect fired a gun through a sidelight next to the door, hitting and killing Morehouse.
Maryland State Police homicide detectives took over the investigation of the case. Through their investigation, detectives identified Ellis as a suspect.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its case to the Grand Jury, which indicted Ellis. No other suspects have been charged in this case.
