CDS/Warrant Arrests
On Feb. 13, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Cordova Road near Tappers Corner Road, Cordova, for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Tiara Courtney Williams, 39 of Bridgeville, Delaware, and a passenger as Darryl Ivy Matthews, 38, of Blades, Delaware.
Records checks revealed both Williams and Matthews had open arrest warrants, Williams through Delaware and Matthews through Dorchester County, police said.
Williams and Mathews were placed under arrest, a search incident to arrest revealed a controlled substance and paraphernalia, according to police.
Williams and Matthews were transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Williams and Matthews were held without bond.
CDS Arrest
On Feb. 13, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle on Black Dog Alley near Swann Haven Road for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Charles Christopher Lednum, 29 of Catonsville, and a records check revealed Lednum had a suspended driver’s license.
With the assistance of a Talbot County Sheriff's Office K-9, probable cause was developed to conduct a search of the vehicle, which revealed prescription medication unlabeled with no valid prescription, police said.
Lednum was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Lednum was released on his signature from the scene.
Warrant Arrest
On Feb. 14, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle on Slaughter Lane near Main Street, Trappe, for an equipment violation. Deputies identified the driver as Kristen Bernardo, 37 of Trappe, and a records check revealed Bernardo had an outstanding arrest warrant from Pennsylvania.
The warrant charged Bernardo with failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing for driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 17, 2014.
Bernardo was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and charged on a fugitive warrant. Bernardo was ordered held pending further action by Pennsylvania authorities.
Warrant Arrest
On Feb. 16, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Terrance Orlando Warner, 48, of Cordova. On Jan. 28, the Talbot County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant charging Warner with failure to pay child support.
Warner was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Warner is being held on a $1,250 cash bond.
CDS Arrest
On Feb. 16, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle on Black Dog Alley near Swann Haven Road for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as William Sawyer Dunn, 26 of Preston.
Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located a controlled substance, police said.
Dunn was released from the scene after being issued a criminal citation for possession of a controlled substance.
Warrant Arrest
On Feb. 17, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Terrance Orlando Warner, 48, of Cordova. On Feb. 16, the District Court of Talbot County issued two arrest warrant charging Warner with failing to appear in court on the original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Warner was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Warner was ordered held pending further action by the court.
Warrant Arrest
On Feb. 17, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Drequan Kayuante Watson, 28, of Ridgely. On Jan. 14, the Talbot County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant charging Watson with failing to appear in court on the original charge of driving without a license.
Watson was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Warner was ordered held on a $250 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.