Police Blotter

Warrant/CDS Arrest
On Jan. 17, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested James Roy Geese, 56, of Denton.
Deputies performing a patrol check of Kingston Landing located Geese sleeping in his vehicle. Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located marijuana and paraphernalia. A records check revealed Geese had an outstanding warrant charging him with failing to pay a fine.
Geese was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Geese was held pending further action by the court.
CDS Arrest
On Jan. 18, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle on Village Street for a moving violation.
Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located cocaine, heroin and paraphernalia in an amount indicative of possession with the intent to distribute, according to police reports. The driver was identified as John Wilson Tillery, 51, of Easton, and a passenger was identified as Jesse James Wilson, 68, of Easton.
Tillery and Wilson were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
Tillery and Wilson were transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Tillery and Wilson were held pending further action by the court.
CDS Arrest
On Jan. 23, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle for a registration violation on Tilghman Island Road near Foster Avenue.
Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located cocaine and paraphernalia on the passenger, Ella Elizabeth Evans, 19 of Laurel, Del., according to police reports.
Evans was issued a criminal citation charging her with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was released from the scene upon her signature on the criminal citation.
Warrant Arrest
On Jan. 21, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Andy Julian Fuentes, 22, of Easton on a Jan. 13 arrest warrant charging him with violation of probation..
Fuentes was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
Fuentes was held pending further action by the court.
Warrant Arrest
On Jan. 24, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested John Wilson Tillery, 51, of Easton on a warrant charging him with violation of probation on the original conviction of home invasion.
Tillery was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending further action by the Circuit Court.
Warrant Arrest
On Jan. 24, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Perry Cooper, 35 of McDaniel.
Deputies responded to the 8000 block of New Road for an unwanted person at a residence, identified as Cooper. Deputies determined on Dec. 10, 2021, the Circuit Court for Talbot County issued an arrest warrant charging Cooper with failing to appear for a scheduled court date on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Cooper was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and was ordered held without bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.
Warrant Arrest
On Jan. 25, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office arrested Santana Antonia Dennis, 37, of Chester.
On Dec. 17, the Talbot County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant charging Dennis with failing to appear for a scheduled court date on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and was ordered held without bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.