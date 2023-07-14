An Anne Arundel County grand jury has handed up a murder indictment against an inmate who allegedly stabbed a prisoner from Harford County to death inside a Department of Corrections prison in Jessup, according the Maryland State Police and court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Daniel Myers, who is charged with first-degree murder, wearing or carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and two related offenses, Anne Arundel Circuit Court records show. Myers is in custody at the North Branch Correctional Institute in Cumberland, pending his murder trial, after DOC officials transferred him to that facility from the Jessup Correctional Institute, where the murder occurred in late May, police reported.
They identified the victim as 27-year-old Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, who, according to Harford County Circuit Court records, was living in Havre de Grace before he was imprisoned.
Members of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCSII) contacted MSP’s Homicide Unit on May 27 after Delfosse was found in his cell with multiple injuries shortly before 4:30 p.m. that day, police said. Anne Arundel County paramedics pronounced Delfosse dead at the scene, police added.
An autopsy performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore indicated that Delfosse had been stabbed to death, prompting agency officials to rule his death a homicide, according to police.
MSP crime scene technicians assigned to the agency’s Forensic Sciences Division responded to the prison and “processed the cell for evidence,” police reported.
Investigators learned that Delfosse and Myers were cellmates when the incident occurred, police said. After MSP completed its investigation, with the assistance of the DPSCSII, the case was presented to an Anne Arundel County grand jury, which handed up the four-count murder indictment against Myers, police added.
A statewide search of court records dating back 10 years showed that Delfosse was living in Havre de Grace in September 2015 when he received a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary. Specifically, the judge imposed a 20-year sentence on Delfosse, before suspending half of that penalty, and she ordered that he serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 10-year term, according to Harford County Circuit Court records.
In addition, those court records indicate that Delfosse later was charged with violation of probation (VOP) in that criminal case and that he had been scheduled for an Oct. 3 VOP hearing.
As for the murder suspect, Myers received a 15-year sentence in December 2022 after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, according to court records, which indicate that Myers had lived in Cumberland before his imprisonment. Court records also show that Myers stands charged with possession of a weapon while in a place of confinement and possession of contraband while in a place of confinement, stemming from a prison incident on March 24 — two months before the stabbing death of Delfosse.
