CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured a teenager traveling in a car.
CPD responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of High Street around 12:11 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 20.
Officers responded to the area and were informed by the Dorchester County Emergency Services dispatch center that a 17-year-old shooting victim had just arrived at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge, where other officers were dispatched.
Officers on High Street located a vehicle that was damaged by the gunfire.
Prior to the ShotSpotter alert, police received information that a blue or green Hyundai Genesis with a Delaware registration had been observed driving recklessly in the Greenwood Avenue area.
The vehicle was reportedly occupied by three African American male juveniles. Police believe the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was observed in the area of High Street at the time of the ShotSpotter alert.
Investigators learned that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling down High Street when shots were fired, striking the car and the victim. The victim received a gunshot wound to the upper back.
The victim was treated at the Shore Medical Center at Cambridge prior to being airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The Cambridge Police Department is requesting assistance with the ongoing investigation from the community with any information they have in reference to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 410-228-3333. Calls can remain anonymous.
