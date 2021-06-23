CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning stabbing in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police Department responded to a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue for a man who had been stabbed.
According to CPD Public Information Officer Capt. Justin Todd, the 21-year-old victim told officers he was riding his bike on Pine Street when a group of four or five Black males approached him and tried to rob him.
The victim, who was unable to give any further description of the attackers, told police one of the subjects stabbed him in the abdomen with an unknown type of knife.
Todd said the victim told officers he returned to his Greenwood Avenue residence before calling for help.
The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore to be treated for his wound.
Todd said the investigation is continuing as detectives try to confirm where exactly the stabbing occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333. Tips or complaints can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.