The downtown location of the Bank of America is sited on the corner of Washington Street and Goldsborough Street.
A Talbot County Sheriff's Office vehicle is on the scene of a bank robbery in downtown Easton.
The rear door of the Bank of America opens on to Goldsborough Street.
EASTON — Police are continuing to investigate a Monday afternoon robbery at the Bank of America location in downtown Easton.
Police said a white male entered the Bank of America on North Washington Street just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, robbing the bank of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency before fleeing on foot.
Investigators were told that the man entered the bank from the Goldsborough Street entrance and confronted a teller, demanding bills in certain denominations to be placed in a bag he provided.
Police said after the teller complied, the man fled from the bank from the same entry point and ran east along Goldsborough Street.
No weapons were displayed or mentioned, and no bank employees were assaulted, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male standing approximately 6 feet tall. Police said he was wearing mirrored sunglasses and a red hooded sweatshirt.
Video surveillance showed the suspect discarding the hoodie and sunglasses in the area of 25 N. Harrison Street. The suspect was then described as wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
A K-9 team from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office tracked the suspect to the area of the Walmart on Elliott Road.
Anyone who may have observed the suspect is encouraged to contact the Easton Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit or any EPD officer.
The investigation remains open.
Additional assistance was provided by TCSO, Maryland State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Bluepoint Hospitality security services.
