EASTON — The Easton Police Department is investigating a Monday evening homicide on Blake Street.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 104 Blake St. around 7 p.m. Monday for a report of a person who was shot and lying in the grass. Police rendered aid until Talbot County paramedics arrived.
The victim, identified as Ty A. Brooks, 55, of Easton, died from his injuries at the scene. Brooks was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Police later learned that Brooks was in an argument with people on the street. After shots were fired, witnesses saw a white SUV flee the scene with Black male occupants, police said.
Police said the homicide is an ongoing investigation. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.
