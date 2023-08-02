CAMBRIDGE — Police are searching for the person who shot through a window at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center Tuesday evening, allowing a patient to escape.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the psychiatric facility in the 5200 block of Woods Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for a shooting incident.
Security officers on scene at the hospital told police that an unknown person in a black vehicle approached the building and shot several times into a glass window. The unknown person then kicked the broken window out, which allowed a hospital patient to escape with the unknown person in the black vehicle, police said.
Police said no injuries were reported at the scene.
Detectives from CPD’s criminal investigation also responded to the scene and recovered several spent shell casings, police said.
The patient who escaped was identified as Darrin Lee Jeter, 19, of Rockville.
Police said Jeter had been committed to the hospital center for assault on law enforcement officers in Montgomery County.
Detectives continued the investigation through contacting law enforcement in Montgomery County, where Jeter was later located.
Police said the investigation is continuing to determine the identification of the unknown person and the vehicle involved.
The Cambridge Police Department is requesting assistance from the community with any information on the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s criminal investigation division at 410-228-3333. Callers can remain anonymous.
