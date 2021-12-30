TRAPPE — Maryland State Police have issued a felony warrant for a Virginia man suspected of murdering a woman on Christmas Eve in Trappe.
A felony warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia. Juarez is a suspect in the fatal shooting on Christmas Eve of Marta Merina, 33, of Trappe.
Shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, Maryland State Police troopers and deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office responded to the 29400 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a reported shooting.
After arriving, officers found Merina outside of her home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was located inside of a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene.
Merina's death has been ruled a homicide, police said.
Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina prior to the shooting. Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck. Police advise that individuals do not approach him, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about Juarez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.
