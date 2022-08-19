CHESTERTOWN — A Fairlee area man is being held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail on charges that include assault and reckless endangerment.
featured
CRIME
CHESTERTOWN — A Fairlee area man is being held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail on charges that include assault and reckless endangerment.
Montrail Cortez Montgomery Jr., 28, is accused of kicking a man in the head, rendering the victim unconscious, July 2 during what Chestertown Police Chief Ronald Dixon had described as a “melee.”
Multiple people were injured in the incident on North Lynchburg and Calvert streets, including two male teenagers who were hospitalized at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of stab wounds.
As part of the investigation into the stabbings, police viewed street video surveillance footage they believed might be relevant to their investigation. On the video, the victim, identified as a 27-year-old Betterton man, can be seen being beaten unconscious by a group of four people, according to charging documents.
Soon after, the victim regains consciousness and sits up.
At this point, a male subsequently identified as Montgomery is seen on the video running up to the victim and “aggressively kicking him in the face causing him to fall back to a fully supine position,” the application for statement of charges states.
Montgomery then allegedly kicked the man again in the head/face with his right foot, and the victim appeared to go motionless.
According to the charging statement, the victim did not move for the next minute or two until he began to roll to one side as responding police arrived.
The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown; he spent a night in the hospital and was released the next day, according to police.
In addition to first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, Montgomery is charged with conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy-reckless endangerment.
A warrant for Montgomery’s arrest was issued July 12; Chestertown police served the warrant July 29.
Montgomery initially was held in the detention center without bail. During a bail review Aug. 1, a district court judge denied bail.
According to online court records, Montgomery’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing Aug. 24 in the District Court for Kent County. At that time, a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe Montgomery committed the offenses and if further proceedings — that could include a trial — are warranted.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.