CAMBRIDGE — Maryland State Police have made two more arrests in connection with the July 4 fatal shooting in Dorchester County.
Zakai Curtis, 18, was located and arrested Sept. 1 in Easton and charged in connection with the murder of Tyuane Johnson Jr. Curtis is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, along with other criminal charges. Curtis is currently being held with no bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Johnson, 24, of Cambridge, was found shortly before 9 p.m. on July 4 suffering from gunshot wounds. Police found him lying on the ground in the 1,000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge. Johnson was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge, where he succumbed to his injuries. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound. To date, 11 men have been arrested in connection with his murder.
Dadrian Amar Dobson, 19, of Seaford, Delaware, was the 10th arrest, police said. He was indicted Aug. 25 and the arrest warrant served Aug. 29. He is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in commission of a felony/violent crime, four counts of reckless endangerment and having a loaded handgun. He, too, is being held with no bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Previously, police arrested Dominic Maurice Savage of Cambridge in connection with the case on July 5. He was initially charged with reckless endangerment and assorted gun-related charges. Savage sustained a gunshot wound to his foot the night of July 4, and his blood was found at the scene, police said.
He was later indicted on charges of first- and second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm with a felony conviction and other gun charges, police said.
Savage, now 33, remains held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center. He entered a plea of not guilty Aug. 2 and is scheduled for trial in January.
Three more men were arrested in mid July: Deondray Stanford, 22, of Cambridge, Rahkeem Beck, 25, of Easton and Isaiah Handy, 23, of Grasonville.
Stanford is charged with second-degree murder, two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, multiple counts of reckless endangerment and having a loaded handgun. He remains held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Handy is charged with reckless endangerment, having a loaded handgun on person, firearm possession with felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition. Handy was arrested July 13 and released on his own recognizance the next day. He waived his preliminary hearing. A felony dismissal hearing is set for Sept. 8.
Beck is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, having loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He remains held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Maryland State Police arrested five more people in connection to the case later in July.
Police arrested Lawar Turner, 21, of Ridgely; Markeem Turner, 24, of Denton; and Candre Meekins, 26, of Cambridge on July 28. Naa’il Thompson, 22, of Cambridge was arrested on July 24. Devon Cannon, 26, of Cambridge was arrested on July 25.
Lawar Turner was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, using a firearm in commission of a felony, multiple charges of reckless endangerment, possession of a loaded handgun and other firearm-related charges. He remains held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Markeem Turner was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a felony crime, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, and having a loaded handgun. He, too, is being held without bond.
Meekins was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree assault, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony crime and other related firearm charges. He remains held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Thompson is charged with registered illegal possession of a firearm, loaded handgun on person and illegal possession of ammunition.
Cannon is charged with registered illegal possession of a firearm and handgun on person. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled for a Sept. 13 trial in Dorchester District Court.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues to work the investigation with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the investigation to include the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Task Force, Talbot County Task Force, and the Maryland Department of Transportation Police.
Troopers from the Easton and Centreville Barracks, the Maryland State Police Firearms Unit, S.T.A.T.E. Team, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Sciences Division are working on this case. The Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office are also providing assistance.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say there may be additional arrests.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police at 443-298-9447. Callers may remain confidential.
Reporter Natalie Jones contributed to this article.
