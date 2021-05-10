CAMBRIDGE — Two people are listed in stable condition following separate shooting and stabbing incidents. According to Cambridge Police Chief Mark Lewis officers were notified of a shooting victim by hospital staff Sunday evening, May 9. The victim, a 20-year-old female, who police are not identifying, said the shooting was accidental.
According to police, the victim advised that while driving her boyfriend pulled out a handgun to clear it when it went off shooting her in the left buttock. The boyfriend dropped the woman off at the emergency room at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Cambridge and left. The victim was transported to Shock Trauma and is in stable condition. Charges will be forthcoming, police said.
In a separate incident also on Sunday, May 9, Cambridge Police responded to a stabbing victim shortly after 3 a.m. The victim was located on the porch of a residence in the 400 block of Skinner’s Court with a bloodstain on his shirt. Police said the man who had a single stab wound to his left side advised them he was “highly intoxicated, fighting people, and did not know who stabbed him.”
Officers were unable to locate any witnesses. The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.
