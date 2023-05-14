A 62-year-old Maryland man was arrested Friday night outside of Washington D.C. after kidnapping a woman. forcing her into a U-Haul truck and driving with the captive woman naked on the front floorboard.
Maryland State Police captured Dennis Bell, 62, of Lanham, Maryland, after a vehicle chase in Prince George’s County outside of the U.S. capital.
The kidnapped woman, who has not been identified by police, was rescued from the U-Haul and was transported to a hospital.
Maryland State Police said Bell was driving the U-Haul truck when he encountered a woman in the southeast area of Washington D.C. Friday morning.
“The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands,” MSP said in statement.
“Bell reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor board in the front seat. The victim reported that while in Bell’s truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers. The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive,” the police statement continued.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., multiple motorists called 911 to report a U-Haul truck “driving erratically and striking multiple parked vehicles” in Lanham.
Maryland State Police troopers were detached to the area and found the truck.
According to police, Bell refused to stop and a pursuit ensued and later ended when the truck “become disable in a ditch.”
“Two troopers approached the passenger side of the U-Haul to make contact with Bell. He refused to exit the vehicle after multiple verbal requests. The troopers were able to gain entry into the vehicle through the passenger side window and discovered the victim. She was without clothing and sitting on the floor board in the front seat with apparent wounds to her fingers,” MSP said.
Police said Bell was uncooperative and refused to identify himself.
Bell faces kidnapping, assault, drug, DUI and a fourth degree sex offense charges, according to Maryland State Police.
