EASTON — Police are looking for suspects following two early morning drug store robberies Thursday in Federalsburg and Easton.
Cantner’s Drug Store in Federalsburg and Hill’s Drug Store in Easton were both broken into in the early morning hours on Thursday. The suspects took significant quantities of narcotics from both stores. Police believe the two cases are related.
The first robbery happened at Cantner’s around 3:35 a.m., according to an employee who did not wish to be named. The suspects pried the door open and broke the metal hinges, the employee said.
The employee stated that the robbery was “done in five minutes” and that the suspects knew right where to find the narcotics in the store.
The Federalsburg Police Department’s public information officer could not be reached for comment by press time.
The second robbery occurred at Hill’s around 4 a.m. Officers from the Easton Police Department responded to the store after noticing alarm activation, but did not find suspects after arriving on scene. A police review of security footage showed two masked individuals wearing dark clothes forcibly entering the store.
EPD public information officer Lt. George Paugh III said that once the individuals entered the store, they found and took large quantities of “highly addictive” narcotics. The thieves reportedly went to the cash register as well, but no money was taken.
Police believe the individuals headed west on U.S. Route 50 after leaving the drug store.
Paugh said the robberies in Federalsburg and Easton are connected. The two stores are about 19 miles apart. The same category of narcotics was stolen from both drug stores.
Easton Police encourage anyone who was near Idlewild Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday to contact EPD Det. Jen Kellner with information.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
