HARTLY, Del. — Delaware State Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night, Jan. 15, sending one victim to the hospital.
The investigation began around 11:43 p.m. Saturday, when an area hospital called the Kent County Emergency Operations Center advising there was a male subject in the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the hospital and made contact with a neighbor that drove the 25-year-old male victim to the E.R. The neighbor informed the troopers that the victim was working on a vehicle parked outside the victim’s home in the 6000 block of Halltown Road when he was struck by gunfire from someone that drove by in an unknown make and model vehicle. The neighbor also heard the gunshots and was contacted by the victim who ran to the neighbor’s house after he was shot.
Police said at this point in the investigation, there is no suspect description and the vehicle could only be described as a black passenger car.
This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
