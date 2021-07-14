CAMBRIDGE — Police are searching for a gunman who reportedly shot at a car on Sunday night in Cambridge, striking the vehicle but not injuring the occupants, including a 2-year-old girl.
A woman told police she was turning on to Cross Street at about 9:29 p.m. on July 11 with her daughter in the vehicle when she noticed a man wearing a face mask, white T-shirt and tan pants on the driver’s side of the road.
Cambridge Police spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said the victim told officers she saw the man step back and raise his arm before she heard two shots and saw muzzle flash. She drove away from the area and called police.
Todd said two bullet holes were found in the vehicle, one in the left bumper and the other in the back passenger side tire.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333. Anonymous tips can be phoned to 410-228-3784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.