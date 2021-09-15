FARMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit requests the public’s assistance in solving a cold case suspicious death investigation from September 2002 in Kent County, Delaware. Shortly before midnight on Sept. 9, 2002, the Farmington Fire Department responded to a wooded area off Gingerwood Drive, west of Farmington, for a vehicle fire. A deceased male victim was located in the burning vehicle, later identified as Matthew Henson, 18, from Denton.
Through the investigation, detectives learned Henson worked at an automotive accessories business in Delmar and did auto work with friends in the Caroline County area. He also bought, sold, traded automotive stereo and television equipment and installed these accessories in vehicles. Outside of his automotive work, Henson was also a member of a Denton/Greensboro area car club.
This year marks the 19th anniversary of Henson’s suspicious death investigation. Troopers are asking anyone with information to help solve this case to please come forward by contacting the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at Debra.Reed@delaware.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.