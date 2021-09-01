CAMBRIDGE — Law enforcement officers seized over a kilo of meth and made an arrest of a suspect during a raid last week on Hoopers Island in southern Dorchester County.
Members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force assisted members of the Homeland Security Investigation, RAC Eastern Shore, with the execution of a search and seizure warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 25, in a house on the 2500 block of Old House Point Road in Fishing Creek.
Dorchester’s Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said the search of the residence revealed an alleged 1.26 kilograms of methamphetamine and resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Frederico Borquez Garcia of that address.
Borquez Garcia was arrested and charged with three controlled dangerous substance charges and ordered held without bond.
According to police, it was also discovered that Borquez Garcia’s immigration status is in question, and an immigration detainer has been filed with the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Borquez Garcia is being represented by the public defender, and a second request for an interpreter was filed Tuesday, Aug. 31.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 15 in the county’s District Court.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police also assisted with the raid.
The investigation is continuing and further arrests are possible, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call 410-228-2255. Callers may remain anonymous.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
