PRESTON — A Preston man has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a shotgun, according to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at 12:02 p.m. June 2 of the 4000 block of Bethlehem Road in reference to a rported neighborhood dispute with a man displaying a gun. Deputies met with Larry James Moore who told them he was arguing with a neighbor over excessive noise from a vehicle, police said. The neighbor, Robert Carroll Bell, allegedly got a shotgun and pointed it at Moore.
Deputies seized the shotgun and arrested Bell. He was charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a violent crime.
Bell was initially held without bond. After a bail review hearing, he was released on $2,500 unsecured personal bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 28.
