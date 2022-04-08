PRESTON — On Friday, March 18, Maryland State Police arrested a Preston man accused of assaulting and raping a now 15-year-old girl over the last eight years.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police’s Criminal Enforcement Division arrested Eugene McKinley Acree, 33, following a January 28 complaint from the Caroline County Department of Social Services disclosing several years of sexual abuse.
The alleged physical and sexual abuse occurred in Caroline and Dorchester counties starting in 2012, according to charging documents. Acree is charged in both counties.
During a forensic interview with the Queen Anne’s Department of Social Services, the juvenile reported multiple instances of physical and sexual abuse in Caroline County.
In one instance, the victim alleged that Acree punched and kicked her on various portions of her body, reportedly leaving bruises on her arm and stomach. In a second instance, Acree and the victim engaged in a verbal altercation, leading to the victim crying and Acree allegedly striking her twice in the head and neck.
A third incident happened while the victim was asleep. During an interview, the victim recalled waking up to Acree allegedly raping her. A similar incident occurred at a late date.
According to charging documents, Acree was and remains a certified/licensed foster care parent in Caroline County.
In the Caroline County case, Acree is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree rape.
He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the Caroline County District Court on April 19.
The victim also reported four separate incidences of Acree allegedly sexually assaulting and raping her at a location in Dorchester County.
In the Dorchester County case, Acree is charged with two counts of second-degree sex offense, two counts of third-degree sex offense, four counts of second-degree assault, sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and perverted practice.
Acree is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the Dorchester County District Court on April 18.
If you or someone you know is experiencing child sexual abuse, call your county’s Department of Social Services or contact local law enforcement. Callers may remain anonymous.
The Caroline DSS can be reached at 410-819-4500 or by calling the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515 after hours. The Dorchester DSS can be reached at 410-901-4100 or by calling the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-228-2222 after hours. The Talbot DSS can be reached at 410-770-4848.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.