EASTON — A jury trial is underway for the former Trappe commissioner charged with rape in connection to a reported sexual assault last summer.
Following a full day of jury selection, the trial for Gregory Fries began Tuesday morning, with the prosecution wrapping its case by mid-afternoon.
Fries, 32, is charged with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault and a third-degree sex offense relating to an alleged physical and sexual assault.
The alleged assault, which occurred after a first date between Fries and a 27-year-old woman on July 5, 2022, was not reported to detectives at the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office until September.
Fries, who was sworn into his first term as a commissioner on Trappe’s town council on July 6 — one day after the assault — was arrested Oct. 7.
He was released on a $75,000 unsecured personal bond on Oct. 11 and placed on home detention monitoring the following day. Fries resigned from his position on the town council on Oct. 19 to address the allegations without affecting the town.
In his opening statement Tuesday, specially appointed prosecutor Seth Giller told the jurors that the testimony from the female victim would be graphic, adding that she would recount how Fries had sex with her “without her consent and against her will.”
He pointed to text messages between the woman and her friend after the date, along with surveillance video of the woman leaving her home quickly after arriving, to show her urgency in seeking comfort from her friend after the sexual assault.
The woman would also explain why she reported the rape to her friends first instead of police, Giller said, asking the jury to listen carefully to her reasoning.
“Testimony is evidence,” he said, concluding his statement.
Defense attorney Thomas Maronick stressed the presumption of innocence and the need for the jurors to be able to find Fries guilty beyond a reasonable doubt when evaluating the state’s case. The state’s burden of proof in the case was “incredibly high,” he said, adding that if the jury had any doubts, they needed to acquit Fries.
Maronick also countered the prosecution’s emphasis on the woman’s text messages with friends as evidence.
“Contacting a friend is not the same as making something true,” he said.
The woman had “every opportunity” to leave the house where she was being sexually assaulted that night and to report it to police, but she didn’t do that, he said.
At no time did Fries force the woman to do anything, Maronick added, saying that Fries was “into” having sex a certain type of way — a way that some jurors may find offensive, he said. But the question at hand was if a rape or a sexual assault occurred.
Three witnesses testified for the prosecution Tuesday, including the woman, who outlined her date with Fries and details of the sexual assaults.
Describing their relationship as “very brief,” the woman said she met Fries through work in April 2022. The two talked for a few weeks before Fries asked her out for a date on July 5, she said.
Fries and the woman went to a local restaurant and beach that evening, she testified, saying that she told him she was ready to go home after the two stops. However, Fries turned onto a different road, taking the woman back to his house in Trappe to watch a movie in his bedroom.
The woman testified to feeling nervous before the date, and later said their conversations while out together were somewhat “awkward.”
At the home in Trappe, Fries hugged and kissed the woman while both were on the bed, but she pulled back from him and said she didn’t want to go any further, she said.
Speaking softly, the woman gave further details of the assault, testifying to being pinned down by Fries and raped twice. The woman said Fries placed his hand on her neck and squeezed her throat, causing her to start to “see stars” and have difficulty breathing.
The woman said “everything” in her mind told her to run and get out of the house when Fries left the room briefly in between the assaults, but said she didn’t have enough time.
Fries drove the woman home that night, she said, adding that she was trying to be quiet, but was crying on the drive.
Surveillance footage from a Ring camera showed the woman going into her home after Fries dropped her off around 9:37 p.m. that night.
Evidence given to police showed that the woman texted her best friend one minute later, saying she needed her and would come meet her.
The Ring camera footage showed the woman exiting her house wearing different clothes around 9:41 p.m., just four minutes after arriving. The woman then left to see her best friend and began “sobbing uncontrollably” on the drive over, she said.
The woman told her friend that Fries had raped her, but did not share the full details of the encounter. The friend asked the woman if she wanted to go to the hospital, which the woman declined.
Returning to work several days later, the woman said she saw Fries in the building twice and felt “terrified.”
Shaking her head as she recalled the day, the woman said at the time, she wasn’t sure how she would be able to remain in the same job.
As for why she didn’t report the sexual assault, the woman testified to thinking that her coworkers wouldn’t believe her and that they would talk poorly about her in the workplace.
She mentioned further hesitation in speaking to police about the assault because she was unsure if she wanted to move forward with charges against Fries. The woman shared additional details with a female detective on the condition that she could report and not press charges.
In cross examination, Maronick asked the woman about her various interactions with Fries that day, questioning her level of input during the date, the communication and consent leading up to and during sex.
Though the woman testified earlier that she felt uncomfortable, she did not voice that feeling to him, she said. Through further questioning by Maronick, the woman said she did not say no to Fries’ suggestion to go to a second location on the date or object to going to his house to watch a movie.
The woman also said she did not text or call her friends to say that she was uncomfortable and that she went into Fries’ house willingly.
Responding to the defense’s questions on her reasoning to not report the assault, despite having the opportunity to do so, the woman said she was unsure if she could afford to quit her job and that the only way she felt safe reporting the assault was if she quit first.
Following brief additional testimony from the woman’s friend, whom the woman confided in about the rape, the prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon.
Maronick then motioned for the judge to acquit Fries on all charges, citing the high standards for a first-degree rape conviction and saying certain required elements not being met in other charges. Talbot County Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe, who is presiding over the trial, denied the motion.
The defense is expected to begin presenting its case Wednesday morning.
The trial is scheduled to continue through Friday, May 26.
