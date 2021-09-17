CHESTERTOWN — A Chestertown area man is being held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail on charges that include possession of a large amount of fentanyl and neglect of a minor who suffered a near-fatal overdose.
Laquan Thomas Goldsborough, 29, was served an arrest warrant Thursday, Sept. 9, charging him with numerous drug-related and gun offenses, including engaging in a drug trafficking crime while possessing a firearm.
Also on Sept. 9, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office charged Goldsborough with child abuse and reckless endangerment, as well as neglect.
Several non-fatal opioid overdoses can be traced back to Goldsborough — mostly recently involving his 22-month-old daughter, according to police.
The task force has been building a case against Goldsborough for 18 months. The investigation gained momentum over the last four months — becoming what a KCNTF spokesman described as “an everyday thing” at the end of May — because of increasing complaints of Goldsborough’s alleged drug dealing and his connection to the overdoses.
A judge signed off on two separate search and seizure warrants that were served on Sept. 3, one at Goldsborough’s home in the 8000-block of Georgetown Road and the other in the 22000-block of Martin Wagner Road near Rock Hall.
Investigators with the Kent County Narcotics Task Force executed the warrants with the assistance of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Chestertown and Rock Hall police departments, Natural Resources Police and Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force.
They seized 175.7 grams of suspected fentanyl gel capsules (396 individual capsules), 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 14 grams of suspected marijuana. The drugs’ estimated street value is more than $10,000; most of that — just shy of $8,000 — is the fentanyl, according to the task force spokesman.
This is believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl in Kent County.
The task force described Goldsborough as a “higher level dealer” here.
Police also seized a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun that was reported stolen in Somerset County in January 2020 and more than $4,000 in cash — suspected proceeds of drugs sales — that Goldsborough had in his possession.
The day before the search warrants were served, Goldsborough’s daughter was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown displaying symptoms of an opioid overdose.
After being given several doses of Narcan, which reverses an overdose, the toddler began to show signs of improvement.
Hospital staff monitored the child for several hours, and then she was released into the supervision of her mother with oversight by the Department of Social Services.
The sheriff’s office investigation, led by Cpl. Jordan Proudfoot, determined that the child had swallowed a capsule of suspected heroin/fentanyl while under the supervision of Goldsborough.
Kent County State’s Attorney Bryan DiGregory complimented the task force and everyone involved in the investigation.
“I can’t say enough about the work they did. This is the kind of law enforcement that saves lives,” he said.
The Kent County Narcotics Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Chestertown Police Department, Rock Hall Police Department, Office of the Kent County State’s Attorney and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Suspected drug activity can be reported to the task force by calling 410-778-3744. Callers may remain anonymous.
