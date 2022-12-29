EASTON — Just two hours after a Ridgely man charged with attempted murder was set to be released to home detention Tuesday, additional charges were filed. He is now being held without bond.
Frank Justin Ashe Jr., 19, is now facing two additional charges: using a firearm in the commission a violent crime/felony and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, according to new charging documents filed Tuesday afternoon.
The new charging documents included information from the initial report charging Ashe Jr. in the alleged attempted murder of his father, Frank J. Ashe Sr., during an argument in Cordova in early December, along with new details from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
After the altercations at the Cordova home in the afternoon Dec. 4, which allegedly involved Ashe Jr. striking his father with a vehicle and shooting at him, he fled from the scene. Deputies determined that he was traveling south on Interstate 95, and he was taken into custody near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, just before 11 p.m. the same evening following a police pursuit.
The new charging documents indicated that Ashe Jr. was facing additional criminal charges in North Carolina as a result of fleeing from police. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper involved in the pursuit told deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office that the 19-year-old also had $3,500 in his wallet.
During Tuesday’s 1 p.m. bail review in the attempted murder case, the prosecutor pointed out that while this was Ashe Jr.’s first brush with the legal system, the charges were significant. Allegations that Ashe Jr. was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis added to the prosecutor’s belief that setting bail was not appropriate.
Defense attorney Holland Brownley highlighted Ashe Jr.’s young age, lack of a criminal history and preexisting mental health disorders as reasons he should be released to home detention on electronic monitoring.
District Court Judge Joseph Riley ultimately elected to release him on a $10,000 bond to home detention with electronic monitoring at his mother’s home in Ridgely, noting his age and lack of history in the criminal justice system.
An arrest warrant on the two new charges was served just after 3 p.m. the same afternoon.
Ashe Jr. had an initial appearance before a district court commissioner Tuesday evening, followed by a bail review Wednesday afternoon. He was ordered to remain held without bond during both hearings.
As part of his pretrial conditions, Ashe Jr. is not allowed to contact his father or be near the Cordova home where the arguments occurred.
Ashe is scheduled for a trial in the county district court for the two new charges on Feb. 13.
A preliminary hearing in the attempted murder case is scheduled for Jan. 18.
