OCEAN CITY — A Ridgely man was arrested in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred during a fight in Ocean City on June 20.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 23-year-old Paul Baynard on June 29. Baynard was located in Queen Anne’s County and was taken into custody without incident.
Baynard was arrested due to his alleged involvement in a triple stabbing that took place just before midnight on June 20.
Around 11:58 p.m., officers observed a fight between multiple individuals in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue and located three victims suffering from stab wounds.
The first victim, an 18-year-old male from Wye Mills, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. A 21-year-old male from Wye Mills was flown to Christiana Hospital. A 17-year-old male from Centreville was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
All three victims have been released from the hospital, police said.
The suspect — later identified as Baynard — ran north on the Boardwalk as additional officers arrived on scene.
A 17-year-old juvenile involved in the fight was arrested and charged with affray.
Through investigation of city cameras, social media and witnesses, police determined that the Boardwalk fight involved two different groups of males and identified Baynard as the suspect.
After his arrest Wednesday, Baynard was transported from Queen Anne’s County to the Ocean City Police Department, where he remains held without bond.
Baynard is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Baynard is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Worcester County District Court on July 28.
