EASTON — The Ridgely man accused in the attempted murder of his father in early December will be released on a $10,000 bond to home detention, a judge ordered Tuesday afternoon.
Frank Justin Ashe, Jr., 19, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after striking his father with a vehicle and shooting him during an argument earlier this month.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, for a reported aggravated assault.
Police said that Ashe Jr. and his father, Frank J. Ashe Sr., were involved in an altercation over Ashe Jr.’s handling of a firearm. According to charging documents, Ashe Jr. pointed a rifle at his father while the two were in an outbuilding on the property. Ashe Sr. came up behind his son and grabbed him with one hand and the rifle in the other hand, and the rifle fired, causing Ashe Jr. to let go of the gun.
Charging documents say that Ashe Jr. ran toward a black Ford Escape and began driving through the yard and toward Ashe Sr., striking him with the front of the car and causing him to fall onto the ground. Police said Ashe Jr. took the rifle from his father while he was on the ground.
Ashe Sr. was able to get up and enter the home, where a second altercation occurred in the living room. The victim’s father told police that he heard the argument and saw Ashe Jr. with the rifle being chased by his father down a hallway.
According to charging documents, Ashe Jr. fired a round while his father was tackling him. The rifle was secured and the teen left the scene.
Ashe Jr. was taken into custody following a police pursuit along Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, later that evening.
Ashe Sr. was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries, which included a broken vertebrae and grazing gunshot wound from a bullet to his face, police wrote in charging documents.
Deputies also noticed a shell casing and two separate bullet holes in the outbuilding and living room at the Cordova home.
During Tuesday’s bail review, the prosecutor pointed out that while this was Ashe Jr.’s first brush with the legal system, the charges were significant. Allegations that Ashe Jr. was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis added to the prosecutor’s belief that setting bail was not appropriate.
Defense attorney Holland Brownley highlighted Ashe Jr.’s young age, lack of a criminal history and preexisting mental health disorders as reasons he should be released to home detention on electronic monitoring.
Ashe Jr.’s mother also pleaded with the judge to release her son to home detention, saying that her son was not on his mental health medications at the time of the incident, and that he had the love and support of his family. Several family members, including the victim’s mother, were present in court and teared up during the hearing.
“I will take full responsibility for him,” Ashe Jr.’s mother said.
Ashe Jr. told the judge that he didn’t see himself as a threat to anyone — not himself or his family — and that being placed on home detention as his mother’s house would be the best thing for his mental health.
Noting Ashe Jr.’s age and lack of history in the criminal justice system, District Court Judge Joseph Riley ultimately elected to release him on the $10,000 unsecured personal bond, placing him on home detention at his mother’s house with electronic monitoring.
As part of pretrial supervision conditions, Ashe Jr. will only be allowed to leave for legal and medical appointments and must submit to alcohol and drug testing.
Ashe Jr. is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.
